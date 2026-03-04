The Rockets Are Entering An Important Western Conference Stretch

The Houston Rockets are preparing to take on an important stretch of games that will go a long way in determining how close the team is to contending against other top contenders. They'll play several Western Conference competitors in the next few weeks as they look to separate themselves from the rest of the West.

The Rockets currently hold the No. 3 seed in the West, as the Denver Nuggets have fallen slightly behind due to a surge from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Both of these teams have had moments of excellent play throughout the season, beating top teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and even the Rockets.

Before Houston can test its skills against the teams directly behind it in the standings, the Rockets will have to take on the Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs in back-to-back games.

Both teams are in postseason position, with the Spurs at a likely unsurmountable lead in the West's second seed. Houston's last game against the Spurs featured a catastrophic meltdown that may have painted a strategy for defeating the Rockets. The Rockets will be looking for revenge against both teams after losing in their last appearances to each.

After a short trip back home, the Rockets will then take off to face the Nuggets for the last time as Houston looks to solidify their advantage in the standings. The Rockets' last game against Denver was a blowout victory, but the Nuggets are gaining their health back as they try to navigate a crowded Western Conference.

Soon after, the Rockets will play the Los Angeles Lakers in back-to-back games as part of a five-game home stretch Houston will be hoping to find success in.

The Rockets will play the Timberwolves twice in the final weeks of the season as they jockey for position in the Western Conference.

While the Rockets won't have the opportunity to play the Oklahoma City Thunder again, they will still be using these games as a measuring stick to their contention chances moving forward. If they are still struggling against these teams, it's likely they'll struggle to beat any of them in a seven-game series that requires Houston to be at its best.

If the Rockets can find some consistency and a way to beat these teams on a regular basis, it could mean they are ready to compete at the highest level to give themselves a chance at a deep run. The season's final stretch could make all the difference.