Rockets in NBA's Top Tier in The Athletic's Latest Power Rankings

At 9-3, the Houston Rockets are off to a hot start this NBA season. After beginning 0-2, they've won nine of their last 10 games, posting the top offensive rating in the league and still locking opponents on defense like last season.

The goal for 29 teams is to contend with the 14-1 Oklahoma City Thunder, who are looking unstoppable through the early part of the season. The defending champions are playing elite on both sides of the ball, and are doing so without Jalen Williams, their best player behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

So, it's no surprise that the Thunder are atop The Athletic's latest NBA power rankings from Law Murray. However, the Rockets, at No. 4 in the league, are in the same top tier as them. Houston is in Tier 1, along with the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets.

"After a 0-2 start, the Rockets have won 9 of 10. They’re just thoroughly overwhelming on the glass, which makes up for whatever ball-handling loss they have with VanVleet out for the season," Murray wrote. "Houston is getting quite thin, as forward Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) hasn’t debuted yet, while forward Tari Eason (oblique) is probably out until winter."

While Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun have been the clear leaders of Houston's offense, the team has gotten impressive production from the rest of the rotation. Reed Sheppard, Josh Okogie, Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson have stepped up as two-way threats on the wing, while Steven Adams and Clint Capela are a big reason why the Rockets are leading the league in offensive rebounds.

Most recently, Houston showcased its resiliency in a 117-113 overtime win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Down entering the fourth quarter, the Rockets turned to Durant, who put up 35 points, including the game-tying three in regulation and the game-winning shot in extra time.

Sengun wasn't far behind with 30 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in the victory. The Turkish All-Star is a formidable partner to Durant, not just because of his scoring production, but also his ability to affect other areas of the game. While the Slim Reaper bears the main scoring load, Sengun is a prominent facilitator and rebounder, creating opportunities for all teammates.

The Rockets are in a tight race near the top of the Western Conference, but they've been proving why they're legitimate title contenders. Houston has the chance to do something special in year one of the Durant era.