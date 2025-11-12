Rockets’ Injury Report Relatively Clean Ahead of Wizards Matchup

After a slow start to the 2025-26 regular season, the Houston Rockets are looking more like the contender many thought they would be with each day.

They suffered back-to-back losses to open the season, causing plenty of questions about just how impactful the loss of point guard Fred VanVleet really was. Since then, Houston has won six of their last seven games, only dropping a mostly competitive game to an inter-state rival in San Antonio.

Most recently, the Rockets took down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, storming back from down double-digits to outlast the former MVP and champion down the stretch.

On Wednesday, the Rockets will face off against the Washington Wizards, who have lived on the opposite side of the success coin so far this season at 1-10. Tonight's game should offer an easier bout for Houston, given Washington's youth, and it's much-needed as the Rockets have a tough stretch of games upcoming.

Here are the Rockets and Wizards injury reports ahead of tonight’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Isaiah Crawford — Out: G League

Dorian Finney-Smith — Out: Left ankle

Kevon Harris — Out: G League

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee

Washington Wizards injuries:

Sharife Cooper — Out: G League

Jamir Watkins — Out: G League

Bilal Coulibaly — Out: Left calf

Both team’s injury reports are fairly small at this point in the season, with four of the six seven total players listed being on G League assignment.

The Rockets are still without lead guard Fred VanVleet, who is likely to miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season due to an ACL tear suffered in an offseason workout. His loss sent ripples throughout the roster, which are still being felt in the half-court offense and shooting numbers, though Houston has to continue on.

Dorian Finney-Smith, one of the team’s top free agents, has yet to make his Rockets’ debut as he works himself back from an offseason ankle surgery. Houston could certainly use his prowess on the wing — shooting triples, getting out in transition and guarding other team's top options — though there's little reason to rush him back this early in the season.

The Wizards will be without one of their top young players in wing Bilal Coulibaly, who has dealt with injuries off and on all season.

The Rockets and Wizards tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.