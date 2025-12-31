Wizards vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 31
The Milwaukee Bucks have won back-to-back games since Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the lineup, and they’re favored by double digits at home on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.
Washington is 7-24 this season, but it has won four of its last 10 games, so this may not be a complete walkover for the Bucks, especially since Giannis has been on a minutes limit since returning.
Milwaukee is currently the No. 11 seed in the East, but it is only 1.5 games out of the No. 9 seed, and it has been pretty solid whenever the two-time league MVP plays, going 11-8 in 19 games.
Can the Bucks cover a massive spread on New Year’s Eve?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Wizards vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wizards +10.5 (-108)
- Bucks -10.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +410
- Bucks: -550
Total
- 231.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Wizards vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 31
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Wizards record: 7-24
- Bucks record: 14-19
Wizards vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Malaki Branham – questionable
- Kyshawn George – out
- Corey Kispert – out
- Cam Whitmore – out
Bucks Injury Report
- Alex Antetokounmpo – out
- Pete Nance – out
- Taurean Prince – out
- Mark Sears – out
Wizards vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 27.5 Points (-107)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Antetokounmpo is a great bet against the weak Washington Wizards defense:
Since returning from injury, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a mission, leading the team to a 2-0 record while shooting an insane 21-for-31 from the field.
He’s scored 29 and 24 points in his first two games back despite playing less than 26 minutes in each game, and I think he could have a huge game – even in limited minutes – on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.
Washington ranks 30th in the NBA in defensive rating and 29th in opponent points per game, and Antetokounmpo has dominated the franchise in recent games.
Over his last 10 games against the Wizards, he’s scored at least 28 points in seven of them and at least 23 points in nine of them, including a 37-point game in 27 minutes earlier this season.
Giannis is taking a ton of shots this season (17.1 per game) and he’s shooting an insane 64.3 percent from the field. As long as he plays around half of the game, I think the Bucks star will be in line to clear this prop on Wednesday night.
Wizards vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
Even though Washington has won some games as of late, I don’t want to overreact to that considering how bad this team has been this season.
The Wizards are dead last in the NBA in defensive rating, and they currently have a net rating of -11.9, which is over a point per 100 possessions worse than the Sacramento Kings, who rank 29th in that category.
When set as a road dog this season, the Wizards are just 6-10 against the spread, and they’ve posted an average scoring margin of -12.6 points in those games.
The Bucks, on the other hand, are 4-3 against the spread when favored at home. When Giannis is on the floor, the Bucks are actually a very good team, posting a +9.4 net rating (per 100 possessions). The issue is that they’re -9.0 points per 100 possessions when he’s off the court.
However, with the star forward playing in this game, I’ll lay the points with the Bucks, who won by 13 at home against Washington earlier this season.
Pick: Bucks -10.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
