Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. Gets Slighted, Misses Top-100 Cut

To date, Jabari Smith Jr. hasn't quite lived up to his hype, based purely on draft positioning. Smith fell to the Rockets third overall but was expected to be the top overall pick in his draft class, up until the waning moments leading up to the draft.

Smith has even admitted that he thought he was going first overall to the Orlando Magic. In which case the Rockets would've landed Paolo Banchero out of Duke.

(Imagine that).

His role (and rank) has changed on numerous occasions, which is par for the course when a team undergoes a coaching change. Smith was initially drafted by a Rockets team that was in talent building mode.

Houston landed that pick by rebuilding (not to mention getting lucky in the draft lottery).

Smith took a minute to adjust and adapt to life in the NBA, which was clearly made more difficult based on his expectation to be the top overall pick in his class.

When Ime Udoka arrived, Smith transitioned to in and out of the starting lineup.

Partly because he got injured in 2024-25, when he'd already become a starter. But also because he'd been inconsistent in 2023-24, causing him to get pulled in favor of Jeff Green in the fourth quarter during Udoka's first season in Houston.

During Houston's postseason series against the Golden State Warriors, Smith became a key reserve, averaging 20.4 minutes per contest, as the Rockets employed the double-big lineup with multiple centers.

This season, Smith has easily put together his best all-around season, to the tune of 15.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 45 percent from the field, 39.1 percent from long-range, 54.5 percent effective field goal percentage and 57.4 percent true shooting.

Again, all told, Smith has had his best season to date.

In spite of that, Smith missed the cut for The Ringer's Top 100 list.

Although Tari Eason made the cut, in spite of Smith having a better season.

Players don't usually care about lists like this. Sengun stated that he couldn't care less, even though he ranks high on these lists, regardless of the publication.

Some players, however, seek motivation from such lists. Like Eason, who was notably frustrated with his omission from ESPN's list earlier in the year.

If Smith is able to use this as fuel and inspiration throughout the rest of the way, the Rockets would probably love that.

But then again, they'd also probably love for him to not be phased or bothered by such things.