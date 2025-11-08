Rockets' Jeff Green Has Been Perfect in Good Vibes Role
Sometimes in life, we find ourselves in need of a hype man. Other times, we need a jokester.
Actually, we're always in need of a good laugh.
Whether you've had a rough day at the office or you just want some good humor, there's always a need for a light-hearted personality.
For the Houston Rockets, Jeff Green checks all of the boxes.
To perfection.
Before every game, Green can be seen at or near the scorers table giving unique handshakes to his teammates (and some opposing players/former teammates) and even trolling Rockets coach Ime Udoka, all in good fun.
Rockets reporter Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network captured footage of Green embracing the class clown role on her social media channels.
On a side note, Richardson can always be counted on for the best interviews (both in-game and post-game), clips, and reels.
As for Green, it's a good transition of accepting the fact that his playing days are beyond dwindling down. No shame for Green, either, as he's one of just four active players from his draft class, joining Al Horford, Mike Conley, and Kevin Durant -- his Rockets teammate.
All told, Green has played 18 years in the NBA, earning $104 million, establishing value for 11 different ball clubs.
And he survived a major heart scare that forced him to miss the 2011-12 season.
He's got every reason to smile.
Green is in his third season with the Rockets, and wasn't exactly brought in for his on-court contributions. Green was instead added as part of the Rockets' make-over 2023 offseason, in which Udoka sought to add quality veterans and in Green's case (and Fred VanVleet's) championship-level players.
Green closed several games in his opening season with Houston, replacing Jabari Smith Jr. in the fourth quarter, which Smith took in stride.
And there are the occasional games, in which he posterizes opponents, typically about once a year.
The fact that he can still rise up and jam on opponents at age 39 is amazing. How many other players can do that at that age, aside from LeBron James, who is obviously a physical freak himself?
Green has stated that he hopes to play two more years and retire a member of the Houston Rockets and both seem attainable, especially if he can continue to bring humor and amusement to the clubhouse.