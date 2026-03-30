Rockets' Kevin Durant Continues to Make History Game by Game

Kevin Durant and the Memphis Grizzlies are very familiar with one another. The two have gotten well acquainted with one another over the years.

Durant has played the Grizzlies over 50 times throughout his illustrious, well-decorated NBA career, including in the postseason.

Multiple times in the postseason, even. Resulting in victory in one year and defeat in another year. Both years were Durant's tenure with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team that drafted him in 2007.

Well, technically the Seattle Supersonics drafted Durant, but they're no longer in existence and their infrastructure changed coasts, heading south to Oklahoma.

In the 2013 NBA postseason, Durant and Oklahoma City ran into the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round of the postseason, or the Western Conference Semifinals, and the Thunder ran into a bigger buzzsaw. Memphis made light work out of Oklahoma City, defeating them in five games, in a series that saw Durant average 28.8 points but albeit on an inefficient 53.1 true shooting and 46.5 effective shooting.

The next year, in the opening round of the 2014 postseason, the Grizzlies and Thunder had a full on war. Well, not literally. That's an over exaggeration.

But they had a tightly contested series that went seven games. In other words, it went the full distance.

Durant averaged 29.9 points in the series but the grit-n-grind Grizzlies made him work for everything he had. Nothing was given or made easy.

Durant averaged 44 percent from the field, 32.1 percent from long-range, 54.3 percent true shooting and 76.7 percent from the foul line in the postseason matchup.

All well below his career averages. And certainly below his averages that season, in which the future Hall of Famer and fifth all-time leading scorer won MVP and led the league in scoring.

Over his career, Durant has averaged 27 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 49.8 percent from the field, 35.6 percent from long-range and 87.2 percent from the foul line against Memphis. Along with a 35-35 record, which includes the postseason.

This season, Durant and the Houston Rockets have faced off against the Grizzlies three times already, resulting in three victories. In Houston's most recent victory on Friday, Durant moved past LeBron James for third all-time in points scored against the Grizzlies, with 1,388 total points scored.

Durant had 25 total points on 8-of-14 shooting in the Rockets' 119-109 victory. He also dished out 10 assists, which was a game-high.

The only two players ahead of Durant, as it pertains to points scored against Memphis are Kobe Bryant, who ranks first with 1,636 points and Dirk Nowitzki, who ranks second with 1,481 points.

Durant and the Rockets will face off against the Grizzlies one last time on the last game of the season, which will be played on April 12th.