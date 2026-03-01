Nike Re-releases Rockets' Kevin Durant's Famed 'KD 6' Colorway

Kevin Durant has a litany of business dealings. Such is life when one has amassed his amount of earnings.

The Houston Rockets superstar small forward has made over $500 million in basketball earnings to date, and has another $90 million en route, after inking a two-year extension with the franchise prior to the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.

Some of them have been successful, some haven't been. Durant opened his own platform, Boardroom, which has been a hub of sorts, especially from a media standpoint.

However, last week, the brand underwent a significant amount of layoffs. More specifically, the entire editorial staff was let go.

His endorsement deal with Nike, however, is lifelong. In fact, they've already began to re-release his previous signature shoes from earlier in his career. In 2024, the brand re-released his 'KD 4' sneakers.

Which are easily his most popular sneakers. The low-top shoe with the strap draping across the entirety of the shoe is an uncanny look.

It's most common that we see straps on high-top shoes. Or in the case of the classic Nike Air Force One, mid-top shoes.

Continuing on that point, legendary NFL cornerback and current Colorado head coach Deion Sanders' signature Diamond Turf shoes have all been mid-top sneakers with a strap across the middle.

All of them.

The Diamond Turf 2, the Diamond Turf '96, the Diamond Turf '92, all of them have been mid-top sneakers with a strap across the center.

Durant has publicly noted that his favorite shoe out of his collection is the 'KD 6' shoe. The sneaker released in 2013, when the Rockets forward was still playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The sneaker brand has retroed this shoe as well.

In fact, on Friday, Nike re-released the 'KD 6 All-Star Illusion' on Friday, February 27th. This specific colorway of the shoe was concocted to remain true to the theme of 2014 All-Star weekend in New Orleans.

The colorway has a swamp-like feel to it, with GreenGlow highlights. The shoe is currently priced at $140. Nike will also be re-releasing another colorway of the shoe, the Peanut Butter and Jelly colorway, in March.

All told, Durant’s long-running sneaker line is the second-longest tenured shoe in the merchandising giant's history, behind only Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James, who is already upto 23 different sneakers.

Durant is currently at 18, with his 'KD 19" shoe set to drop this summer, prior to the start of the 2026-27 NBA season.