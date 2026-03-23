Rockets' Kevin Durant Is Showing No Signs of Regression, Even in Year 19

When the Houston Rockets made the summer blockbuster trade last offseason to acquire Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns, the reactions were mixed. Some viewed the move as a beneficial one, with their logic being that the young, up-and-coming Rockets were simply a quintessential superstar away from being formidable title contenders.

The Rockets seemed to hold that logic even prior to last year's 52-win season that culminated in a second place regular season finish in the Western Conference and an end to their postseason drought. We'd heard a litany of names that Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone had set his sights on, from Devin Booker to Giannis Antetokounmpo to even Joel Embiid, at one point or another.

Not to mention James Harden, who the franchise even brought in for a visit, before ultimately deciding against acquiring the franchise icon, after breaking bread with him. The Rockets needed a closer and realized Jalen Green wasn't quite able to fill that role. At least not consistently and not when it mattered most, which was exhibited during the opening round of the postseason against the Golden State Warriors, who ranked much lower than Houston in the standings.

The naysayers viewed the Durant trade as a rushed move for a team that rose through the ranks by way of natural growth and development with homegrown talent, acquired by being continually being bottom-feeders of the NBA, otherwise known as tanking. Not to mention the fact that Durant was entering his 19th season in the NBA and turning 37-years-old in the months after the deal was executed.

Father Time never loses. Or so, we've always been told. Durant has proven that theory wrong this season.

With a little over ten games remaining in the season, Durant is averaging 25.7 points, 51.7 percent from the field, 40.8 percent from deep, 88.5 percent from the foul line, 58.3 percent effective shooting and 63.6 percent true shooting.

While also playing the second-most minutes in the league, as of this writing. Throughout the season, Durant passed NBA legends Dirk Nowitzki and Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list. Durant is set to average 20+ points for the 18th consecutive season, also placing him ahead of Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the second-most 20-point seasons of all time, behind only LeBron James, who is in his 23rd season of accomplishing the feat.

Durant also has the second-most 25-point seasons in NBA history with 17 seasons, behind James only, who has 20 such seasons.

Durant also has the seventh-most 30-point games this season and the fifth-most 30-point games of all time, having recently passed the late Kobe Bryant and is two games away from passing the aforementioned Karl Malone. Durant has the Rockets on pace for 50 wins and fourth in the West, in spite of a myriad of injuries. It's safe to say he's shown no signs of slippage. In fact, he continues to make history.