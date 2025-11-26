Rockets' Kevin Durant Shares Thoughts on Load Management

In sports, players from older eras and generations constantly look down and frown upon the newer, more modern eras. Well, in life, really.

Hence the get off my lawn expression.

From "dinosaurs".

They constantly note how much easier it is for people now than when it was their time.

In some cases, there's merit. Most of the time it lacks context. And stems from a desire to prop themselves up and boost their own self-proclaimed perseverance.

(It's entirely possible to do both. I promise).

Let's now quantify the dialogue and map out the context.

Load management in the NBA.

It's been a polarizing topic, from fans and players. Which present a vast difference in opinion.

For fans, players make a gazillion dollars to play basketball, which doesn't exactly make a contribution to society. And fans who spend their hard earned money want to bring their kids to see the superstars play and suit up.

For them, if they find out that their kids' favorite players aren't playing on the day of (or even the day before), that's kind of a waste.

For players of older eras, they resent the fact that current players have the option in the first place. Let them tell it, they suited up for 82 games every year, barring legitimate injury.

Sports science has improved, however. The game is more rigorous.

Players are faster and more athletic. Something has to give.

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant shared his thoughts on the subject.

"I'm always tapped in to how people view our game and how they view the players. They tend to look at us as a little softer than other generations, but I'm just like, we're basically in a lab in there sometimes. They trying to tailor our workouts, so I'm always curious to what dudes doing throughout the game day."

Durant continued.



"As a player, you really have to find your own rhythm among all of this stuff, regardless of what they say sometimes."

This is going to remain a topic of conversation until it becomes normalized. And who knows when that will be.

Eventually, is probably the best answer. Stars will continue to rest on back-to-back games or when teams are playing tanking or rebuilding teams.

Older players will just have to accept it. Or get over it.