Three Takeaways from the Rockets’ Win Over the Grizzlies

The Rockets faced off agains the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, looking for a fifth win in six tries.

All in all, they grabbed just that, downing the Grizzlies 108-99 in a defensive-minded contest. Stars in Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun shone, the Rockets' defense got back on track, and Houston was able to coast to a win despite a lack of bench scoring.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun combine to lead Rockets’ offense

Offense was hard to come by in the team’s double-digit win over Memphis, though Houston’s stars in Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun were able to carry the scoring load.

Both Sengun and Durant scored 33 points, though they did so in drastically different ways.

Sengun did so on wildly efficient 15-for-17 shooting, one of his most effecient games from the floor ever. Durant did so on 11-for-24 shooting, though he was Houston's primary ranged shooter with four triples. The two would connect with just a minute-and-a-half remaining in the game, putting Houston up nine and putting the game out of reach.

Forward Tari Eason, who got the start Monday, would add 17 points, though no other Rockets was able to eclipse double figures in the game, signaling just how difficult the lengthy Grizzlies made it.

Rockets’ defense shows signs of life

Houston’s clearly taken a small step back on defense this season, dropping from the upper ranks of the 2024-25 season. And it makes sense given they’ve added more offensive personnel, such as Kevin Durant and Reed Sheppard, to the mix.

Still, it’s been among the more up-and-down units in the league so far, showing flashes of contending-level output, as well as some real lulls.

On Monday, the Rockets were able to make like tough on Memphis, holding them to 37% shooting overall, and just 19% shooting from beyond the arc. They scored just 99 points in total, well below their season average of 115.5.

Houston weathers Grizzlies’ comeback

The Grizzlies would get the game as close as six points deep into the fourth quarter, relying on buckets from both veteran and young players.

The Rockets would ultimately weather this storm, grabbing more offense from its stars, as well as making a series of defensive plays.

Houston hasn’t been among the most poised late-game teams this season, ranking 20th in games involving crunch time at 10-13 prior to Monday’s game. A timeout from head coach Ime Udoka with just three minutes left would ultimately help to settle Houston, and put the Grizzlies at arm’s length the rest of the way.