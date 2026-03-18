Rockets' Kevin Durant Unveils New Shoe in Lakers Defeat

Houston Rockets superstar forward Kevin Durant has amassed an impressive array of signature sneakers throughout his tenure with Nike. Granted, he nearly left Nike, to potentially go to Under Armour, however, Nike ultimately squandered the possible signing.

The result? Durant having the second-longest signature line with the sneaker label and merchandising giant. Durant's 'KD 19' sneakers are set to release prior to the start of the 2026-27 NBA regular season.

Yet, he's already started crafting and concocting colorways. For example, he's already partnered with well-acclaimed musical artist Drake for a colorway.

Interestingly enough, Drake is also signed to Nike. He also has Houston roots and can regularly be spotted at Rockets games, although you'd have to gaze at the floor seats or front row seats to spot him.

Durant took the opportunity to rock the newest version of his shoes on Monday night, when his Rockets faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers, who boast LeBron James -who boasts Nike's longest running sneaker line from an active player.

James is currently upto 23 sneakers. Which is a number that the Rockets All-Star and surefire All-NBA selection won't eclipse. However, when the two faced off against one another on Monday night in Houston, Durant took the opportunity to suit up in his new, yet to be released 'KD 19' shoes.

Which look like an low-top version of Nike's 2001 Hyperflight shoe. Granted, those are already low-top shoes.

Durant's version looks even lower to the ground. Or a tad bit closer to the basketball court.

The Houston Rockets superstar forward was sporting the University Red colorway, which was draped in the Rockets' primary color and featured a Z-type of design or pattern. The Rockets All-Star's shoe will be exclusively released on the Nike SNKRS app in just under three months.

Well, on June 13th, to be exact. The shoes are expected to be released everywhere on June 17th.

It'll be interesting to see and note whether Durant dons the 'KD 19' shoe again this season, as he's been sporting the 'KD 18' in essentially every game for the Rockets this year, prior to the Lakers matchup on Monday.

Durant's display of his sneakers next year garnered online discussions (and debates) about which of his shoes are the best. Opinions varied, which is to be expected.

I still say the 'KD 4' shoe is hard to top, regardless of the colorway. Even if Durant thinks otherwise.