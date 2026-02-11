Rockets Land Dominant Center in Recent Mock Draft

The 2025-26 NBA season is halfway over already. Time flies, I know.

It feels like the season just started yesterday.

It’s time to get an early snapshot of the 2026 NBA Draft class, as March madness is fast approaching.

The latest mock draft has Houston selecting Tarris Reed Jr., out of Connecticut with the 56th pick in the draft.

Such a player would garner playing time on this year’s team.

Even though Rockets coach Ime Udoka doesn’t necessarily lean heavily on rookies or prospect-level players.

(Desperate times call for desperate measures).

Not just that, though. Houston likes to bully teams with size, hence the jumbo lineup and the double-big lineup.

And offensively, they like to dominate the glass and get several bites at the apple, increasing their scoring likelihood.

Rockets Land Prized Big Man in Latest Mock Draft

In his senior season, Reed has been dominant.

He’s easily been one of the best bigs in the nation this season. In fact, he was just named to the midseason top ten watch list for the nation’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year award.

Reed is averaging 14.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 64.8 percent shooting from the field.

He’s also already had four 20-point performances and just as many double-doubles.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Rockets added a big man in the offseason, especially considering how much they lean on Adams for their offensive second-chance opportunities.

He’ll be another year older (Adams turns 33 prior to the start of the 2026-27 season) and there’s no guarantee that he’ll return next season at the same level of dominance and/or level of play.

He’s had a rather extensive history of injuries to his lower extremities. There’s a rather lengthy list.

However, he’s under contract for two more seasons, as a result of the three-year contract extension that was dished out to him prior to the start of the season, worth $39 million.

Houston wisely added Clint Capela in the offseason, as an insurance policy for the exact issue they’re having now. But they could have their sights set on Andre Drummond for the rest of the season, if Drummond is bought out by the Philadelphia 76ers.

On the hardwood, the Rockets have one last game against the LA Clippers before the All-Star break, which will give them eight days in between games.