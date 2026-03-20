Rockets Legend Sounds Off on Current Team Struggles

The Houston Rockets have been going through a rough stretch lately and have an 8-7 record since the All-Star break. The Rockets have recently lost three out of their last four, including tough back-to-back defeats at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers that hurt their standings in the tight Western Conference.

There is plenty to clean up for the Rockets, whose struggles have been increased during this stretch against the top teams. Turnovers and stagnant offense down the stretch have been the main issues. After a national TV loss to the Lakers, the national analysts and various personalities have shared their opinions on the Rockets. That includes former Rockets guard Vernon Maxwell, a two-time NBA champion who was asked his opinion on the team on the "All the Smoke" podcast.

During his five seasons with the Rockets from 1990-95, Maxwell played a key role in the team's success and the back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995. He was a fearless scorer and tough perimeter defender. Maxwell was someone that brought energy and passion to the Rockets. The combo guard averaged a career 12.8 points and 3.4 assists per game

Maxwell Mad Concerned

Feb 2, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets former player Vernon Maxwell shoots a ceremonial first shot before a game between the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Maxwell believes they need to press the panic button.

"There's so much sh*t going on in Houston right now," Maxwell said. He believed that all the Rockets needed after last season was Kevin Durant, someone who can always get a bucket and score. However, it has not gone to plan. Obviously a big part of that was having a true point guard in Fred VanVleet to get him the ball successfully. The reliance on just Durant is showing up.

"But now everybody standing around watching KD," Maxwell said. He brought up the whole X account controversy from earlier in the season about Durant potentially having a secret burner that exposed some of what could be his harsh comments on his teammates.

"It's fu*king split the goddamn guys up and guys don't like to high-five each other no more. No motherfu*kers want to bump chests with each other no more, Everybody is just split up" Maxwell said.

He joked around and said that the Rockets need to bring him back so he can speak with the team and get them right, obviously in more colorful language. Leadership is obviously a key aspect of any team, and right now it can be hard to see that on the court for the Rockets at the moment.

Team chemistry among the young Rockets players and Durant has fluctuated during the season. Houston will need to find it quickly, otherwise the speculation will continue.