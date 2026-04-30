Rockets Extend Season with Slim Game 5 win over Lakers

With the season on the line, the young Rockets improved in real-time, narrowly outlasting LeBron James and the Lakers in Game 5, winning 99-93.

The Rockets went down a potentially insurmountable 3-0 earlier in the first-round series — disappointingly for most, who were expecting a series win. Despite that, they’ve now battled back for two win, forcing an interesting Game 6 in Houston.

In Game 5, the Rockets defense continued to do its job, much as it has all series, holding the Lakers to just 93 points. Across all five games, Houston has held the Lakers to just 101.8 points per game, including one overtime bout in which Los Angeles poured on 115. For most, that would be enough to have already won the series, though the Rockets’ lesser offensive woes have reared their head in all but Game 4.

On Wednesday night, Houston saw success across the board, holding plenty of players to inefficient shooting across the board. LeBron James scored 25 points on 20 shots, Rui Hachibura 12 points on 11 shots, Deandre Ayton 18 on 14 shots, and Austin Reaves — back from injury — to 22 points on 16 shots.

Offensively, Houston scored only 99 themselves, but were good enough to sneak by. Jabari Smith Jr. continued to be a shot-making pillar with Kevin Durant out, adding a team-high 22 points on 6-for-13 shooting to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Much like Game 4, the starting five was excellent, with Tari Eason adding 18, Amen Thompson adding 15, Alperen Sengun scoring 14 and Reed Sheppard tacking on 12. The bench added 18 points in total on minimal attempts.

As was the case in Game 3, the Lakers would make things interesting in the final minutes, though Houston showed resolve and growth in hanging onto the lead this time.

Despite success in the last two games, there's still a mightily slim chance the Rockets are able to bounce back and win the series. No team has ever come back from an 0-3 deficit, and James's Lakers offer a tough, experienced group that should be capable of winning one game in four tries.

Still, the Rockets have shown new life in a series once thought done, and Game 6 should offer plenty of fireworks regardless of result. In the least, the fatigue and presser are mounting for a still-undermanned Lakers' squad.