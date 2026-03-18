Will Wednesday's Rockets-Lakers Game Be the Last LeBron James-Kevin Durant Duel?

With the NBA's regular season winding down, the dread of a potential LeBron James retirement nears like the Sunday Scaries. The 41-year-old doesn't have much time left, despite having another All-Star season.

James has seamlessly passed the torch to Luka Dončić, the new face of the franchise, but that doesn't mean the four-time MVP isn't garnering the attention of everyone in the arena on a nightly basis. This week means more, in particular because it's a two-game stretch in which Los Angeles is facing Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets.

The KD-LBJ rivalry is one of the best in recent NBA history, as the two have met in 45 games over the last 19 seasons. James leads the all-time series 25-20, but now, the two are competing for a top seed in the Western Conference. After the Lakers' 100-92 victory on Monday, a game in which both stars put up 18 points, Wednesday will seal the tiebreaker should they finish with the same record.

Across their 31 regular-season battles, Durant is averaging 28.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks, while James is putting up 25.7 points, seven rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.9 steals. The two bring the best out of each other on both ends of the floor, having to guard each other for the majority of games.

With Durant having scored just two points and committing six turnovers in the second half of Monday's matchup, James got the better of him in that one. The Slim Reaper isn't expected to retire after signing a contract extension with the Rockets before the start of the season, but James's career is all anyone can talk about when he's mentioned nowawdays.

These final battles only make fans appreciate the two even more. Durant, James and Stephen Curry were the most important faces of 2010s basketball, combining for seven MVPs, 10 championships and seven NBA Finals MVPs across their careers.

Wednesday's game could be the final game between the two Hall-of-Fame forwards if James decides to retire after this season. That's up in the air, but this is also a game that features two stars competing on legitimate playoff teams. Perhaps they could also face each other in the playoffs if the seeding plays out the right way.

Cherish these moments between Durant and James. They've been everywhere together, from the league's biggest stage to the Olympics. The two are synonymous with some of the most talented players in NBA history.