Rockets Must Block Out Outside Noise Heading into Postseason

The Houston Rockets have been under the microscope this season. At various points and for various reasons.

Early in the season, there was focus on Kevin Durant's body language. Well, that focus has remained throughout the entirety of the season.

Zach Lowe of The Ringer stated that Kevin Durant's body language following blown offensive possessions has an impact on the Rockets' young, impressionable players. Even though there's no way to prove that.

NBA veteran Charlie Villanueva believes Durant doesn't like Rockets starting center and two-time All-Star Alperen Sengun. Based on Durant's reaction to missed shots, particularly when he believes he may have had a better shot. Again, there's no way to prove that.

We've also heard that the Rockets don't like each other from ESPN's Kendrick Perkins. Allegedly. Perkins went so far as to speculate about the Rockets' eating habits away from the playing surface, stating that the Rockets' players don't eat dinner together and go their separate ways when they leave the clubhouse.

Once again, there's no way to prove that. There's no way to prove any of this. But the speculation just won't stop.

Bill Simmons of The Ringer also chimed in, stating that Rockets coach Ime Udoka doesn't like the team either. Simmons took to his signature Bill Simmons podcast to explain.

"I think, Ime. I think this has been one of the worst coaching jobs of the year.

I don't see any adjustments late. The vibes are awful. I don't think he really likes the team that much."

Criticizing Udoka is certainly fair. And well within reason. He's definitely had his shortcomings.

There's no question about that. But it does become conjecture when you begin to speculate about whether Udoka likes the team.

Because again, that can't be proven. You'd then have to ask when he first started to dislike the team.

Was it last season? Was it the season before? If we're chalking up his coaching woes (which there have been many) to his general dislike of the team, then we'd have to apply that logic to each of his decisions.

At the end of the day, this is all conjecture. None of this can be proven. Even though some of this is coming from credible people, who have paid their dues in the media field. But it does read like tabloid media.

Only those on and within the Rockets would know the truth behind any of this, if there even is any.

The Rockets need to simply block out the white noise and execute. Then, all of this will go away.