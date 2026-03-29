Rockets vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 29

The Houston Rockets are in the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference heading into Sunday’s matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, who have dropped four games in a row.

New Orleans has moved up to the No. 11 spot in the West, as it has no incentive to lose at this point in the season. The Pels don’t own their draft pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, so they’ve tried to get the most out of their core, especially since Dejounte Murray (Achilles) returned to the lineup.

Murray and Trey Murphy III are both questionable on Sunday, which has led to oddsmakers setting the Pels as home underdogs against Houston.

The Rockets can still move up in the West standings, but some poor offense as of late has knocked them back in the latest odds to win the NBA Finals. Over their last 10 games, the Rockets are just 22nd in offensive rating and they’ve been a bottom-10 team in clutch offensive rating all season.

Can they pick up a much-needed win over a non-playoff team on Sunday?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Sunday’s matchup.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rockets -6.5 (-102)

Pelicans +6.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Rockets: -238

Pelicans: +195

Total

225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Rockets vs. Pelicans How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 29

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Smoothie King Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), Space City Network

Rockets record: 44-29

Pelicans record: 25-50

Rockets vs. Pelicans Injury Reports

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams – out

Fred VanVleet – out

Tristen Newton – out

Pelicans Injury Report

Trey Murphy III – questionable

Josh Oduro – out

Dejounte Murray – questionable

Trey Alexander – out

Hunter Dickinson – out

Bryce McGowens – out

Rockets vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets

Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet

Tari Eason UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-194)

In today’s best NBA props column , I shared why Eason is an easy fade candidate for Houston:

Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason has been in a massive shooting slump in the month of March, knocking down just 11.4 percent of his 3-point attempts across 14 games.

Eason hasn’t made two 3-pointers in a game since February, and he’s only recorded one make from beyond the arc in five of his 14 games in March.

So, even though we have to lay some juice with this prop, I’m fading Eason on Sunday. The Rockets wing is attempting just 3.1 3-pointers per game this month, so asking him to make multiple 3s would also be expecting his best 3-point shooting game in over a month. I’m not willing to do that, even against a suspect New Orleans defense.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick

These teams have played three times in the 2025-26 season, with Houston winning two games by single digits and New Orleans taking one game in overtime.

The Rockets have won by over 6.5 points just one time against New Orleans, and I’m not buying Houston as a road favorite in this game.

The Rockets actually rank worse than the Pelicans in net rating over their last 10 games (18th vs. 14th), and they’ve struggled all season long as road favorites, going 11-19 against the spread.

Meanwhile, New Orleans is 16-11-1 against the spread as a home underdog. The Pels could be short-handed with Murray and Murphy on the injury report, but they’re still getting two possessions at this current line.

Houston may end up winning this game, but the Pels have played some close games over their last five, despite losing four of them. New Orleans upset the Clippers before losing by five points to Cleveland and five points to New York. I wouldn’t be shocked if it hangs around at home, where it is 16-22 straight up this season.

Pick: Pelicans +6.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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