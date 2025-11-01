Rockets Pick Up Amen Thompson's Team Option for 2026-27 Season
The Houston Rockets have proven that they are one of the best teams in the NBA when it comes to drafting talent. The main reason this team rebounded well from losing James Harden a few years ago is because the Rockets can draft and develop talent better than most teams in the league.
Alperen Sengun has been one of the diamonds in the rough for Houston, but there are a few other notable picks that have become key contributors to a title contender. The other big one is Amen Thompson, the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Thompson has become the Swiss Army knife that the Rockets need to succeed on both ends of the floor. This season, he's averaging 14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and a steal per game.
However, the 2024-25 season was the one where the 6-foot-7 wing broke onto the scene. Starting in 42 regular-season games, he averaged 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. In the playoffs, those numbers increased, showing he can rise up in big situations.
So, as expected, the Rockets exercised Thompson's team option for the 2026-27 season, according to Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle. The team will have him return on a $12.3 million salary for next season, while he's making $9.7 million for 2025-26.
The 22-year-old was a big reason why Houston ranked fifth in defensive rating last season, as it soared to 52 wins. A first-round exit as the No. 2 seed was tough to swallow, but the Rockets have reloaded with the additions of Kevin Durant and other veterans, entering championship contention.
Last season, Thompson made the All-Defensive First Team, proving to be one of the most versatile ball-stoppers in the league. As he continues to grow on both ends of the floor, he could enter the Defensive Player of the Year conversation, although Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs will be hard to beat as he's averaging 4.8 blocks per game this season.
Still, the versatility of Thompson cannot be denied. He can score, rebound, facilitate and defend at high levels despite his age. With Fred VanVleet out for the season, the Rockets will call upon Thompson for more playmaking responsibilities.
Houston now has the necessary pieces, and while Durant is a big reason why, the development of Sengun, Thompson and other young players is just as important. The Rockets, as well as other teams looking for a ring, are chasing the Oklahoma City Thunder, who proved to be head-and-shoulders above the rest of the league last season.