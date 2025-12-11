Rockets Receive High Praise in Bleacher Report's Early-Season Grades

Of the many playoff contenders around the NBA, the goal is simple: get good enough to compete with the Oklahoma City Thunder. While there are very specific tiers across the league, the general one is the 24-1 Thunder at the top, followed by 29 other teams.

Of those 29 teams, however, the Houston Rockets are near the top as one in the title conversation. They have managed to stand out in a crowded Western Conference and position themselves for what could be a deep postseason run in 2026.

Right now, Houston ranks near the pantheon of NBA statistics on both ends of the floor. The organization has made strides to get better, with the addition of Kevin Durant spearheading an improved offense. On the other side, the defense has remained just as elite as last season.

At 15-6, the Rockets are third in the West, expected to clinch a playoff spot and finish with a similar record to last season (52-30). Thus, Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz gave them a high grade in his early-season report cards. Houston received an A.

"Owners of the second-best net rating in the NBA (plus-10.8), the Houston Rockets may even be better than their 15-6 record would indicate," Swartz wrote.

"This is an elite team on both sides of the ball as Kevin Durant proves he can still be the offensive centerpiece at age 37. He's had plenty of help, as Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard are all averaging career highs in scoring.

"Tari Eason leads the NBA in three-point shooting (50.9 percent) and Steven Adams ranks first in offensive rebounds per game (4.8) despite playing just 21.8 minutes a night."

It's not just Durant that has taken Houston to the next level. The development of the young and implementation of height-infused lineups have resulted in the Rockets on pace to set the record for offensive rebounding percentage. They're currently grabbing over 40% of their misses, the most since the stat started getting recorded in 1996-97.

Without VanVleet, the offense has managed to step out with the rise of Ime Udoka's committee of point guards. Sheppard, Josh Okogie and Aaron Holiday have found ways to contribute in the absence of Houston's veteran floor general.

Sheppard, in particular, has been fantastic with more opportunities in year two. The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 13 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals on 48-45-71 shooting splits.