Rockets' Record Prediction Increases After Preseason Forecast

The Houston Rockets were widely regarded as a title contender before the start of the season, so it isn't a surprise that they've gotten off to a 13-5 start this year. A 133-125 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday night was a big disheartening, but they're still the third seed in a crowded Western Conference.

Before the start of the NBA year, Bleacher Report predicted the Rockets to repeat the 52-30 record they posted last season. With the additions of Kevin Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Okogie and Clint Capela, Houston built upon its defensive identity with a more balanced offensive attack, spearheaded by one of the greatest scorers of all time with more left in the tank.

However, 18 games into the new season, that prediction has changed in a recent article from Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes. Houston is still an elite defensive team, but numerous offensive statistics have shown an immense leap on that side of the floor, a good sign for the future.

"Elite three-point accuracy on low volume feels like fool's gold, but the Rockets are showing us that you don't need to shoot the ball all that well when you dominate the league in offensive rebounding," Hughes wrote.

"Houston uses sheer volume of extra possessions to make up for what it lacks in efficiency, securing offensive boards on over 40.0 percent of its own shots. This will serve it well when those threes stop falling at such high rates."

The Rockets own the league's third-best defensive rating (111.1), hovering around last season. However, the offensive rating has jumped to second in the NBA (122), only behind the Denver Nuggets. Durant has helped unlock the potential of the rotation, gravitating defenses with a bit of luck shooting the deep ball.

Houston is also on track to break the all-time record for offensive rebounding percentage at 40.5%. No team in the play-by-play era (1996-97) has eclipsed 38%.

A big part of that has been Ime Udoka's full implementation of height in the rotation. Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams create a tantalizing double-big lineup, while 6-foot-7 wing Amen Thompson is seen running the point guard position on certain nights. It's one of the tallest starting fives in league history.

The question is, can the Rockets keep up this offensive production? The defense has been consistently great for over a year now, but it would shocking if the team continued these stats into the playoffs.