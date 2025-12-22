More Rockets Recognized in Another NBA Top 25 Under 25 List

The Houston Rockets have made incredible strides due to the addition of key veterans, most notably Kevin Durant. However, the young core cannot be overstated enough, as they have been major catalysts for a championship contender.

ESPN's list of top 25 NBA players under 25 featured several Rockets players, including one in the top five. Reed Sheppard, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun received the prestigious honor of being highlighted as a part of the league's next generation.

More recently, HoopsHype produced a list of its own, but it looks slightly different. For one, Jabari Smith Jr. replaced Sheppard as the third Rocket featured, listed at No. 24. The 6-foot-11 forward is averaging 15.5 points and 7.1 rebounds on 45-37-78 shooting splits. He has become a solid option for scoring and defense, given his size and skill.

"Smith Jr. has had his ups and downs in the NBA so far, mostly because of his somewhat inconsistent, at times inefficient results on offense," HoopsHype wrote. "Still, over his last two seasons, he’s been hugely impactful, making the Houston Rockets 5.8 points per 100 possessions better during his time on the floor since 2024-25."

Thompson was also included at No. 14. He has taken strides in scoring on the ball this season, averaging 17.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. The 6-foot-7 wing is one of the best two-way players in basketball, but still has trouble shooting the three, posting a 17.6% clip on two attempts per game.

"Thompson is already one of the most dynamic defenders - and overall athletes - in the NBA, possessing a ridiculous level of mobility for a player of his size, as well as some serious bounce, giving him fantastic finish ability near the rim," HoopsHype wrote.

"In just his age-22 season, Thompson already achieved 1st Team All-Defense honors, while finishing fifth in the Defensive Player of the Year vote. And he looks well on his way to achieving similarly for his 2025-26 contributions thus far."

Of course, Sengun was the top Rocket on the list, coming in at No. 4. He was No. 5 on ESPN's list, but HoopsHype actually has him above Jalen Williams. The Turkish All-Star is getting better every season, displaying a Nikola Jokic-esque skill set.

Sengun is averaging 23 points, 9.3 rebounds, seven assists, 1.5 steals and a block this season, becoming a formidable co-star to Durant, who hasn't been as aggressive a scorer in Ime Udoka's offense. Still, Houston ranks top five in offensive rating.

"Sengun’s passing ability is also special for a big man, as he is capable of spoon-feeding teammates quality opportunities," HoopsHype wrote.

"The big man is set to join a list featuring eight all-time players, including Oscar Robertson, Russell Westbrook, Wilt Chamberlain and Larry Bird, of guys to average at least 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in a season, thanks to that rare passing prowess."