Rockets' Reed Sheppard Cited as Nearly Untouchable on Trade Market

Alas, trade season is finally upon us! No, not the actual trade deadline. That won't be until February 5th.

So roughly two more months.

However, the "soft trade deadline" (if we want to call it that) was on December 15th, which is when teams became able to move players that were signed (or resigned) over the summer.

For the Houston Rockets, that's essentially half of the roster. No, literally.

Aaron Holiday, Jeff Green, Fred VanVleet, Jae’Sean Tate, Clint Capela, Dorian Finney-Smith. The list goes on.

The Rockets are expected to be buyers on the trade front this time around. Any time you decide to trade for a superstar like Kevin Durant, that signals you're going all-in on title contending.

But not having a point guard has held the team back. A traditional one, at least.

Alperen Sengun has been the offensive fulcrum, particularly in the halfcourt, mirroring the Denver Nuggets' offensive approach.

However, bringing the ball up the court has been Amen Thompson. He's been tasked with lead guard on-ball duties, which isn't the most optimal way to use him, as it takes away from his off-ball skills (like cutting, screening, and slashing).

Many are expecting the Rockets to turn to the trade market to address their point guard need. For example, Bleacher Report's Dan Favale has Houston as buyers this year, citing the Rockets' draft capital as their most prized assets, specifically the Phoenix Suns' 2027 first-round pick, Brooklyn's 2027 first-round draft pick and the 2029 first-round pick, which Houston can choose the better of between Phoenix and the Dallas Mavericks.

The writer explained that Reed Sheppard would theoretically be the Rockets' best trade chip, except for the fact that he should be off limits.

"I am happy to report Reed Sheppard is unequivocally good enough to top this list. Unfortunately for teams selling off superstars, the Houston Rockets have no business considering him a trade asset.

"Untouchable" is a strong word, but his shot-making—which scales to lineups with limited star power—is not something they can afford to concede."

Tari Eason is also someone who Houston would surely like to hold onto, however his contract status could make him attainable, as Favale explains.

"Tari Eason's exclusion is debatable. Combo wings who terrorize opposing offenses and hit just enough of their triples always carry immense value. He'd be more of a given if he was healthy, and if restricted free agency wasn't right around the corner."

Eason and the Rockets failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension prior to the season, as Houston’s brass wanted an injury guarantee, although they offered him $100 million.

This means he'll be headed to restricted free agency next summer, giving Houston the final opportunity to match any offer.