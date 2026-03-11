Rockets Reportedly Eyeing a Specific Postseason Matchup

The 2025-26 NBA season is nearing a close and the season has been one for the books. We've seen stellar performances across the board.

Especially as it pertains to the Houston Rockets. Amen Thompson has had a career year, even though he didn't live up to the preseason All-Star expectations. He's averaged career bests of 17.7 points and 5.3 assists, while still anchoring down on defense and playing an entirely different role.

Kevin Durant has been....well, Kevin Durant, averaging 26.1 points on 17.9 shots, despite not having a point guard to set him up and get him quality looks. Alperen Sengun has been fading down the stretch, but still turned in his second consecutive All-Star season.

Reed Sheppard has had a breakthrough season, of sorts. Better yet, he's been a revelation. To the tune of 13.5 points on 39.4 percent from long-range, while flashing true point guard abilities -- a skillset that the Rockets don't have. At least not on the roster this season.

The Rockets have the third seed in the Western Conference this season, with a 40-24 record. If the postseason started today, they'd be facing the Denver Nuggets, who they've gone 1-2 against this season, prior to their showdown on Wednesday night.

Good thing the playoffs don't start today. The bracket isn't finalized yet, as there are 18 games remaining for the Rockets. And it sounds like they've got an ideal matchup in mind, according to USA Today's Ben DuBose.

"The conversations that I have had internally, I get the sense that the Rockets....among preferred playoff matchups, I think they have the Lakers at the top of the list," DuBose said. "I think most teams in the West view the Lakers as the most vulnerable. For obvious reasons.

"And I also think that's a team where, we talk about the athleticism gap against the Spurs, I think the Rockets, you saw it on Christmas, would have the athleticism advantage against the Lakers. — On paper, of the potential opponents, I think that's the most friendly."

From an athleticism standpoint, the Lakers definitely trail the Rockets. They're an older team. And are much slower.

Granted, the Rockets aren't a fast-paced team, by any stretch of the imagination. But they certainly have younger, more athletic players and are a much better matchup overall.

As DuBose notes, the Rockets blew the doors off the Lakers in their Christmas Day matchup, drawing the ire of Lakers coach JJ Redick, who called a mandatory team meeting the following Saturday.

There's alot to sort out over the final month, so Houston may get the matchup of their choice. We'll have to wait and see.