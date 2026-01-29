Rockets Reportedly Waiting Until Trade Deadline Passes to Explore Free Agent Guards

This year’s trade deadline is shaping up to be a relatively inactive one for the Houston Rockets. Well, at least as it pertains to adding a table-setting floor general.

There seems to be a low number of players on Houston’s target list. At least, we’ve really only heard one: New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado.

And the New York Knicks also are in pursuit of him, in addition to the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.

There’s a hot pursuit for Alvarado. Although the asking price is only expected to be multiple second-round picks. Everyone is looking for less expensive on-ball guards who can shoot and play defense.

There’s another avenue for Houston to go about adding a point guard: the free agent market.

But the Rockets aren’t planning on going down that path, at least not until after the deadline.

According to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein.

Rockets Not Expected to Pursue Free Agent Backcourt Depth Until After Trade Deadline

“Houston, though, is not expected to look at potential free agent additions in the backcourt until after the trade deadline at the soonest.”

The available names on the free agent market aren’t great.

Lonnie Walker IV, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz, Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Payne, Patty Mills, Corey Joseph, Elfrid Payton, Monte Morris, Malcolm Brogdon.

To name a few.

It would seem like the Rockets would’ve already added one of those guys if they were interested. They’ve had the opportunity all season and have passed.

Has the situation become that dire that they’d be open to exploring that now? It wouldn’t seem likely.

After all, the Rockets are 28-16, which is good for fourth in the Western Conference. They’ve also won six of their last eight games and are currently on a two-game win streak.

In general, the trade deadline is going to be an uneventful one across the board. Well, at least as it pertains to high-profile names.

Unless the Milwaukee Bucks move Giannis Antetokounmpo, which has become a circular thing every year.

Although it’s been reported that the Bucks are now open to fielding offers for the two-time MVP.

We'll see what shakes out.