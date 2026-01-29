A Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Should Speed Up the Market for the Rockets

Barely over a week before the NBA trade deadline, the basketball world has been sent into a flurry after Shams Charania of ESPN reported that the Milwaukee Bucks are listening to offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is "ready for a new home" at this point in his career.

After months of rumors, conflicting quotes and reports, the expected has come to life. Antetokounmpo will depart from the team that drafted him, either before Feb. 5 or this offseason. According to Charania, the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors are serious suitors.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready for a new home at the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline or in the offseason as several rival teams make aggressive offers to the Milwaukee Bucks for him, and the franchise is starting to listen, league sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/OejatbQjDy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 28, 2026

The Houston Rockets have not been reported as a serious contender in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, partly because they chose to move assets for Kevin Durant last summer. They don't necessarily need a superstar at the moment, but are still in the mix for a trade ahead of the deadline.

Multiple reports suggest that Houston has gotten active in talking to teams ahead of Feb. 5, as the team is in a unique spot regarding the current roster. The absence of a point guard has been evident in its 15.8% turnover percentage, which ranks 27th in the league. Fred VanVleet, who tore in ACL in September, was the only true facilitator in the rotation.

Houston Rockets center Steven Adams has undergone season-ending surgery on his left ankle, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/IG15RAPxQH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 28, 2026

What's more is that starting center Steven Adams underwent season-ending ankle surgery after spraining it twice in the span of a month. He was averaging 8.6 boards per game, being the main reason why Houston leads the NBA in offensive rebounding percentage.

It appears that the Rockets aren't only encouraged to make a trade before the deadline, but they also need to do so if they want to remain in the hunt for a top seed in the crowded Western Conference. Being down two starters in VanVleet and Adams poses serious concerns for the rest of the season.

Nov 9, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets center Steven Adams (12) and Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

With Antetokounmpo confirmed to be moved either before the deadline or the offseason, things should start to speed up for Houston and the rest of the league. The superstar's potential departure has held up the market, and more trades should start to materialize over the next week, especially if the blockbuster deal actually goes through.

The Rockets have been linked to a few names as of late, including Jose Alvarado, Ayo Dosunmu and other veterans. They are in the market for a point guard, and with the deadline sitting a week away, expect things to materialize if Antetokounmpo is traded, as it will open up the market.