Rockets See Short Injury Report Ahead of Clippers Matchup

The Houston Rockets are set to take on the LA Clippers tonight, hoping to get back in the win column.

The Rockets have seen a successful start to their 2025-26 campaign, all things considered. Despite dealing with injuries, they've jumped out to a 15-6 record, good for No. 3 in the Western Conference behind the blazing OKC Thunder and rival Denver Nuggets.

Superstar Kevin Durant has been as advertised, offering a much-needed scoring punch in Houston. One-time All-Star Alperen Sengun has helped to create a potent two-man game with Durant, and has continued to get even better as he ascends the NBA ranks.

Additionally, the Rockets' defense has continued to be a steady force, and the emergence of second-year guard Reed Sheppard has been an added benefit for Houston.

The Clippers stand on the opposite end of the success spectrum, sitting at 6-18 on the season, having lost eight of their last 10 games. They've been the talk of the NBA town, of late, letting go of Chris Paul, with their 2026 unprotected first landing with 24-1 Oklahoma City at the end of the season.

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Clippers ahead of tonight’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Tari Eason — Out: Right oblique strain

Dorian Finney-Smith — Out: Left ankle

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee

LA Clippers injuries:

Bradley Beal — Out: Left hip

RayJ Dennis — Out: G League

Derrick Jones Jr. — Out: Right knee

The Rockets see their shortest injury report in some time, with only three players listed for tonight’s game.

Fred VanVleet has been out all season, and is expected to miss the entirety of the 2025-26 campaign due to an ACL injury suffered in an offseason workout. Wing Dorian Finney-Smith has yet to make his Rockets debut this season after being acquired over the offseason, though he’s tracking toward a January debut in Houston.

The only other Rocket listed would be two-way forward Tari Eason, who is expected to be back soon as he ramps up in practice.

Two @HoustonRockets injury updates ⬇️



- Dorian Finney-Smith now “starting to ramp it up,” with live action in practice. Houston eyes January return for DFS



Finney-Smith hasn’t played in 2025-26 after ankle surgery



- Houston hopes Tari Eason (oblique) returns late this month pic.twitter.com/x6PNcTkpT4 — Michael Shapiro (@mshap2) December 3, 2025

The Clippers injury report is short too, though they have two crucial contributors. Bradley Beal and Derrick Jones Jr., who were both looked at as vital pieces coming into the season, are both set to miss the rest of the season with respective injuries.

The Rockets and Clippers tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.