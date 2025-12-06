Houston Rockets Without Star Against Rival Mavericks

Tonight, the Houston Rockets will face off against an inter-state rival in the Dallas Mavericks, hoping to retain their hold on the Western Conference’s No. 2 spot.

Houston has jumped out to a 15-5 record through 20 games, largely due to its continued scrappy defense, improved offense, and the growing chemistry of its two stars in Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant.

Both Houston and Dallas will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back, though each team saw drastically different results. The Rockets were able to handle Dillon Brooks and the Suns, 117-98, largely behind Amen Thompson's 31 points, and Duran'ts continued diet of buckets. The Mavericks were trounced by the NBA-best Thunder, 132-111.

The injury report will certainly play a factor in tonight’s game given tired legs, and Houston is still dealing with a myriad of injuries that are keeping the team from 100%.

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Mavericks ahead of tonight’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Isaiah Crawford — Out: G League

Tari Eason — Out: Right oblique

Dorian Finney-Smith — Out: Left ankle

Alperen Sengun — Doubtful: Illness

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee

Dallas Mavericks injuries:

Dante Exum — Out: Right knee

Cooper Flagg — Available: Right thumb

Daniel Gafford — Out: Right ankle

Kyrie Irving — Out: Left knee

Dereck Lively II — Out: Right foot

PJ Washington — Questionable: Right ankle

Klay Thompson —Out: Soreness

The Houston Rockets continue to see a fairly lengthy injury report, though they have seen a few players come off the list in recent days. The most notable addition continues to be Alperen Sengun, who is currently slated to miss his second-straight game with illness. The one-time All-Star missed the team's bout versus Phoenix, though the Rockets cruised to a win regardless.

Additionally, Houston will be without Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith, though both seem to be trending toward a return to play.

Dallas is one of a few teams league-wide who is dealing with a worse injury report than Houston, as star guard Kyrie Iriving remains out, as well as two starting-level centers in Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, and swingman PJ Washington.

Rookie Cooper Flagg, the league's top pick in June's 2025 draft, is listed as available with a right thumb injury.

The Rockets and Mavericks tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. Houston is searching for its third-straight win.