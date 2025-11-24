At 10-4, there's no reason for the Houston Rockets to panic so early in the season. They're still a legitimate contender for a deep playoff run, and have found plenty of success on both sides of the floor despite losses against the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons.

The Rockets are first in offensive rating (122.5), and much of that can be attributed to the addition of Kevin Durant. Even if he isn't putting up spectacular numbers on certain nights, the 6-foot-11 sniper can gravitate defenses and open up shots for other players on the court. Defensively, Houston is still elite with a 112.1 rating (eighth in the NBA).

Now, however, the Rockets will have a new challenge, and perhaps their biggest of the season across these next games against the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors. Durant will not play during the first half of their road trip due to a family matter.

Houston will face a surprisingly good Suns squad, having gotten off to an 11-6 start. Phoenix has not only seen impressive production from Devin Booker, but former Rocket Dillon Brooks. After starting the season 0-4, the team is 11-2, averaging 118.5 points per game (12th in the NBA).

Following that game, the Rockets will travel to San Francisco for a matchup against the Warriors. While Golden State is 9-9, they're not to be taken lightly. Last season, Houston faltered against them in the first round of the playoffs, suffering an upset loss. On Wednesday, the Rockets will trot out a similar lineup to the one that faced the Warriors back in late April.

Houston will have to figure out how to beat teams without its leading scorer. Ime Udoka could revert to schemes from last season, when Durant wasn't in the picture, relying on fast-paced basketball and defensive intensity over slowing the tempo on offense.

Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson are expected to take on more responsibilities on that side of the floor. Both are developing at an impressive rate, as Sengun is looking like he'll make a second All-Star appearance this season. The Turkish center is averaging 22.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.

Thompson has shown a lot more on offense despite his defensive stats taking a step back. The do-it-all wing is putting up 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists a night, showcasing the ability to score more off the dribble as a lead guard.