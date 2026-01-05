Three Things to Watch for in Rockets vs. Suns Tonight

Tonight, the Houston Rockets take on the Phoenix Suns, looking to bounce-back from a loss to Dallas.

After losing four games in five tries, the Rockets had course-corrected with four-straight wins, taking down postseason hopefuls like the Lakers and Cavaliers, as well as the hot Brooklyn Nets.

On Saturday, though Alperen Sengun leaving just a minute into the game de-railed Houston somewhat, and they fell by six to the Mavericks. Anthony Davis and Max Christie combined for 50 points, and Dallas was able to down the Rockets for the first time since Christmas.

Here are three things to watch for in tonight’s key game for Houston:

Houston might have short-handed frontcourt

With Steven Adams out and Sengun leaving Saturday’s game, Houston was left with only Clint Capela in the frontcourt.

It wasn’t expected that Houston would be outmatched on the interior often, coming into the season with a three-headed monster.

Sengun is presently listed as out with a right ankle sprain, and Adams is questionable to play, meaning there’s a chance the Rockets could again see Capela a the sole enforcer.

Should that be the case, Houston will need to get creative with how they outmaneuver a lengthy Suns squad.

Rockets need to score more efficiently

Houston didn’t see a banner night offensively against Dallas, and will need to rebound against Phoenix.

Kevin Durant stellar, but his fellow starters were mightily ineffective scoring the ball. Jabari Smith Jr. scored just seven points on 13 shots, Tari Eason added 19 on 17 shots, and Amen Thompson went for 20 on 18 tries.

The loss of the team’s top play-maker in Sengun is an easy through line as to why the Rockets struggled to generate good looks, though they’ll need to be better about it regardless of personnel versus Phoenix.

The Suns have been better than expected

Phoenix was expected to be one of the lesser teams in the West coming into the season, but with stingy defense and a few breakout stars they've been able to churn out wins.

Devin Booker remains the teams focal point offensively, though former Rocket Dillon Brooks and third-year guard Collin Gillespie have come on as players capable of carrying some of the scoring load.

Phoenix ranks No. 10 in the NBA in defensive rating, only a few spots behind Houston at No. 6. Subsequently, with over 20 wins on the season, Phoenix isn't too far behind the Rockets in the West standings, either, making tonight's game all the more important.