Rockets Slide Into NBA's Top Three in Latest ESPN Power Rankings

The NBA season is still in its early stages, so teams can fluctuate at any point when it comes to the standings. However, the Houston Rockets have consistently found themselves among the top four seeds in the Western Conference over the last few weeks.

After a 0-2 start to the year, the Rockets have since gone 13-3 with the league's second-best offensive rating (122) and third-best defensive rating (111.1).

Houston is also on track to break the NBA's all-time record for offensive rebounding percentage, currently posting 40.5%. Ime Udoka's height-dominant lineups have resulted in the team getting more second-chance opportunities than any other team in the league. No team in the play-by-play era (1996-97) has eclipsed 38% in a season.

Such two-way success has resulted in the Rockets remaining high in ESPN's latest NBA power rankings. Placing fourth last week, they have moved into the top three despite most recently suffering a 133-125 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday. Houston ranks only behind the 17-4 Detroit Pistons and 21-1 Oklahoma City Thunder.

"The Jazz snapped Houston's five-game road win streak Monday, but in defeat, Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun became the third duo this season to score 30 points apiece in the same game, according to ESPN Research," Michael C. Wright wrote.

"The performance marked Durant's sixth 30-point showing of this season and Sengun tied a career high in assists with 14. Winners of eight of their past 10 outings, the Rockets will host Sacramento and Phoenix before hitting the road for Dallas on the second night of a back-to-back."

Durant is only averaging 25.1 points per game, tied for the lowest since his rookie season (2007-08). However, his role is perfect for what the Rockets need, as the rest of the rotation is showing impressive production.

Don't forget, Houston has an incredible young core to supplement Durant as a star. He isn't the problem-solver as much as he is a large cog in Udoka's operation, with Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and the rest of the young core by his side.

Sengun, in particular, is on track to make his second All-Star appearance this season. The Turkish center is averaging 22.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game, being one of four players averaging at least 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists a night as of Dec. 3. The other three are Nikola Jokic, Jalen Johnson and Josh Giddey.