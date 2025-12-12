Rockets Should Be 'Fully' Healthy By Early 2026

Even though the Houston Rockets have been without a lot of key rotation players to start the season, it doesn't feel that way. Mostly because of their 15-6 start, but also because they've had plenty of other guys step up.

The Rockets currently rank in the top four in both offensive and defensive ratings. They're shooting the ball at a crazy clip (nearly 40% on three-pointers), and are still giving teams problems on the other side of the floor.

Eve so, three key players have been injured for at least most of this early stretch. Fred VanVleet, the most prominent name, is not expected to suit up this season with a torn ACL. The veteran point guard has had Reed Sheppard, Josh Okogie and Aaron Holiday step up in his absence as a committee.

Dorian Finney-Smith has also not seen the floor, still recovering from ankle surgery. In terms of who has been on the court, Tari Eason's oblique injury has kept him out for nearly a month (Nov. 14).

However, it seems like Finney-Smith and Eason will be back soon, giving the Rockets a (somewhat) fully healthy rotation for the first time this season. According to head coach Ime Udoka, Finney-Smith should make a comeback at some point in January, per Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle.

“Dorian is improving,” Udoka said. “He’s starting to ramp it up a little bit. He’ll get some live work in. Obviously, how he reacts to that determines when he gets back. It will be a little bit still. I think we’re anticipating more around January hopefully, but he’s getting into the phase of playing a little bit more now.”

The 32-year-old has been regarded as one of the better 3&D wings in the NBA. Last season, he averaged 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 steals across 63 games for both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

As for Eason, Michael Shapiro of Sports Illustrated reported that the young wing hopes to return before 2026, targeting a late-December return. The 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 11.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists this season on incredible 50-51-70 shooting splits.

With Houston set to be completely revamped before the All-Star break, the team is in a perfect position to remain near the top of the West. The Rockets have already been performing at a high level on both sides of the floor, but Eason and Finney-Smith will give them a major boost on the wings.