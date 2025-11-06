Rockets Tied for Longest Active Winning Streak Following Win, Thunder Loss
The Houston Rockets have got the ball rolling, with their winning streak getting extended to five games following last night's win over the Memphis Grizzlies, 124-109. After falling to 0-2 to start the season, the team has bounced in a major way with high-octane offense and defensive efficiency.
Houston's win in Memphis was a statement. Not just because it was on the road against a playoff contender, but also because the Rockets' star, Kevin Durant, put up just 11 points on 5-for-18 shooting from the field. Houston still won by a double-digit margin.
Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun were the real stars of the show. Thompson finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, while Sengun had 20 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists of his own. The two youngsters stepped up against a division rival in a major way, providing the offense spark when Durant couldn't.
On the same night, the Oklahoma City Thunder suffered their first loss of the season, falling to the Portland Trail Blazers, 121-119. After starting the season 8-0, there is no longer an undefeated team in the NBA.
With the Thunder's loss to the Trail Blazers, the Rockets are tied for the longest active winning streak in the league right now at five games. The other team with five straight wins? The Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers have bounced back similarly to the Rockets after starting the season 2-2. With Luka Doncic and LeBron James sitting out multiple games, Austin Reaves has stepped up in a major way, and last night, Doncic put on a masterclass against the San Antonio Spurs.
While the Thunder have looked unstoppable this season, the Rockets and Lakers aren't too far behind after kicking it into gear over the last week and a half or so. Don't forget, Houston pushed Oklahoma City to double overtime on opening night on the road.
Even though his stats may not be MVP-esque in today's game, Durant has been a key factor in the Rockets' offensive success. The 37-year-old opens up a new dimension for Houston, gravitating defenses and allowing for younger players to shine with the ball in their hands.
However, the 6-foot-11 sniper can still get buckets when needed, especially in high-pressure situations. Combine that with the fact that he doesn't hinder the defense, and you have a title contender.
Tied for third in the Western Conference, the Rockets will try to extend their winning streak to six tomorrow against the Spurs.