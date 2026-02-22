Rockets to Face Another Major Test Against Hungry Knicks

The Houston Rockets are looking to get back on track after a disappointing end to the first portion of the season. Heading into the All-Star break, they had won just two of their last five games, but a 105-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday was a step in the right direction, despite another night lacking total offensive production.

Tonight, the Rockets have even more of a test, taking on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The game, starting at 7:30 p.m. CT on ABC, is one of their biggest tests of the season. Simply put, the Knicks are not just hungry for a win, but to prove they too are in the NBA's title-contending tier.

New York suffered a brutal 126-111 home loss to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. At 35-21, the team has dropped to fourth in a weaker Eastern Conference, which is a far cry from where people expected them to be this season. The Knicks were actually predicted to be where the Pistons are right now: 41-13, good for first in the East.

New York's offense has been its biggest strength this year. The Knicks are third in such rating, averaging nearly 118 points per game. Jalen Brunson has done most of the heavy lifting, putting up 27.1 points and 6.1 assists a night, while Karl-Anthony Towns is in the middle of a down year.

On the other end, New York lacks defensively, despite having key ball-stoppers in OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart. The team is letting up nearly 111 points per game since the start of the month. The Pistons shot 52% from the field and 43% from three, while Cade Cunningham notched 42 points and 13 assists.

The Rockets will need to do everything they can to stop Brunson from taking over on his home floor. But more importantly, Houston will have to keep up with New York's offense, because the visitors have struggled to produce at a high level as of late.

The Rockets are 23rd in offensive rating since Feb. 1, and have put up just 104.1 points per game in that stretch (29th in the league). They need to give Kevin Durant more help on that end down the stretch, as the 37-year-old scored all eight of the team's final points in Thursday win over the Hornets.

This will be a major test for Houston, but if they can pass and win at Madison Square Garden, the Rockets will have serious hope for the future at 34-20.