Rockets' Top Three Trade Targets All Have One Thing in Common

Fair warning, the Houston Rockets are one of the teams least likely to make a significant move ahead of the NBA trade deadline. At 21-10, hard-capped at the first apron, it makes more sense from them to wait on a major deal with the rotation they already have.

Still, there is one position, or lack thereof, that has handicapped the Rockets to some degree this season. With Fred VanVleet likely out for the season with a torn ACL, Houston has a desperate need for a true point guard, which has opened up trade rumors despite the situation.

There are a few affordable point guards who could be on the market, thus making them potential trade targets. Dan Favale of Bleacher Report listed three who could be of use and interest to the Rockets, starting with Ryan Rollins of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 23-year-old is having a breakout season, averaging 17 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game on incredible 47-41-76 shooting splits. Rollins' play style is eerily similar to VanVleet's, even more than the statistics show.

"Ryan Rollins is breaking out in a big way with the Milwaukee Bucks and in the first season of a three-year, $12 million deal (2027-28 player option) that looks like highway robbery," Favale wrote. "His defensive activity fits Houston's system, and he's no stranger to playing off the ball."

The second name on the list is one that has been mentioned since VanVleet went down in September. Payton Pritchard has gone from a bench piece to a full-time starter for the Boston Celtics amid injuries and departures. The Rockets could immediately plug in the former Sixth Man of the Year and NBA champion into an offense that could use more shooting and off-ball creation.

"Payton Pritchard is another lethally efficient guard who doesn't need the ball in his hands," Favale wrote. "His three-point clip has dipped this year but would presumably soar inside the Rockets' stack rotation."

The final trade target is Cam Spencer, who has broken into a solid contributor for the Memphis Grizzlies this season. The 25-year-old is in his second NBA season, averaging 12.2 points and 4.8 assists per game on wild 50-49-92 shooting splits. That hot shooting isn't expected to last, but Houston doesn't need him to increase his workload.

"Cam Spencer plays with a mini-mean streak at both ends, in addition to drilling threes with gaga accuracy," Favale wrote. "Like Rollins, he's in the first season of a new contract–four years, $10.4 million—over which Houston should be drooling as the rest of its core gets more expensive."