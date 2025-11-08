Rockets Wing Predicted to Be Top G League Prospect
Almost all of the focus among basketball fans is on the 2025-26 NBA season, which is well underway. However, while few are buzzing about a new G League season, there's a lot to look forward to. According to NBA Communications, 51% of players on opening night have G League experience.
The league under the NBA cannot be overlooked. Many young players are sent to their teams' affiliates to develop and get experience in pro basketball, while for veterans, it's a chance to prove they can still play and eventually land back on a roster at the highest level.
This season, games have already tipped off in the G League with the Tip-Off Tournament starting on Friday. The Houston Rockets' affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, fell to the Oklahoma City Blue, 116-114.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman recently predicted every NBA team's best G League prospect. While the Vipers have plenty of talent, such as Daishen Nix, Kevon Harris and Cameron Matthews, one player in particular stands out: Isaiah Crawford.
"Isaiah Crawford's wing tools, shooting and defensive metrics led to visions of an NBA three-and-D wing out of Louisiana Tech," Wasserman wrote.
"He wound up hitting 39.9 percent of his threes in 37 games last year with the Stockton Kings. From summer league to NBA preseason, he's shot well in every setting. And at 6'6", 220 pounds with positive passing feel, Crawford shows both physical driving ability and enough sound decision-making to contribute offensively in a role-player capacity."
In the season opener, Crawford put up 15 points and 15 rebounds, displaying a versatile skill set as a 6-foot-6 wing who isn't afraid to get into the paint. The 24-year-old spent last season in Sacramento and Stockton with the Kings' organization.
Crawford was a star at Louisiana Tech in his fifth season (2023-24), averaging 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.7 blocks. He's a two-way force who can score in bunches, but also do the dirty work of a role player. In his final season with the Bulldogs, Crawford shot an impressive 48.5% from the field and 41.4% from three.
The Rockets are in the hunt for an NBA championship with Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson at the helm, but don't forget about the talent with their G League affiliate. Crawford and the Vipers have a chance to make names for themselves and could end up turning heads in the near future.