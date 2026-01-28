Rockets Looking into Potentially Adding Center Depth

Any chatter regarding the Houston Rockets' trade plans has seemingly revolved entirely around their need to bring in a table-setting floor general. To replace (or fill in) for the injured Fred VanVleet.

There seemed to have been a bevy of buzz regarding VanVleet's return to the Rockets this season initially. It's not as much of a certainty.

Even VanVleet, himself, has changed his tune.

"My goal is to come back. I don't know how realistic it is but that's just my mindset everyday in attacking the rehab."

There's been conflicting information regarding whether Houston will look to upgrade the position. On the one hand, they're looking at lower-salary players like Jose Alvarado, and on the other, they have no plans to add a facilitating guard.

Time will tell.

One interesting wrinkle (and fairly new development) comes by way of Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Kelly Iko, who notes that Houston's brass has explored the idea of adding a big man, in light of Steven Adams' most recent injury, suffered during Houston's 119-110 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

"With Adams expected to miss a decent chunk of the season, Rockets officials are still weighing whether or not to add another big to the roster — whether via a trade prior to the Feb. 5 deadline or the ensuing buyout market afterward."

Iko made sure to note that Houston adding a big man isn't a certainty.

"It’s important to note Houston’s brass is merely pondering the idea right now. Because the Rockets are somewhat restricted financially, the most likely routes will come from inexpensive avenues."

There's not alot of quality depth out there among bigs. At least ones that can be had.

The Rockets already have Clint Capela -- the proverbial name that's been available for years.

Iko mentions Day'Ron Sharpe and Isaiah Jackson as theoretical possibilities.

It would also be worth checking in on Jay Huff, who is very affordable at $2.3 million and is playing just 19 minutes per contest on the lowly Indiana Pacers.

Huff doesn't crash the glass like Adams (frankly, no one does) or Capela but he's a better shot blocker and scoring option by a mile.



