Ryan Hollins Explains Rockets' Alperen Sengun’s All-Star Selection

Alperen Sengun’s star has been ascending for several years now. Especially considering where he was drafted and the expectations placed on him.

He wasn't viewed as a day one starter by the Houston Rockets. Even on a dismal team bereft of talent.

Houston won just 17 games in the season leading up to Sengun's draft selections. Yet and still, Sengun was a reserve.

And barely cracked the 20 minute threshold.

(Which is still hard to explain, for a rebuilding team).

Sengun has improved every season and displayed himself as one of the game's best passers at his position, even as a rookie.

He's averaged at or around five assists in each of the last three seasons. This season, he leads the Rockets in assists, with 6.3 dishes per contest.

He's become a household name.

He's also been very vocal about wanting to be an All-Star. For years now.

Last season, he made it for his first time, averaging 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 49.6 percent from the field on the second-best team in the Western Conference.

This season, Sengun has averaged 20.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

His scoring and playmaking clips are both personal bests. Yet and still, he was initially snubbed from the All-Star team.

He also wasn't the first injury replacement alternate.

But he ultimately made the team, in place of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Many fans felt Sengun wasn't deserving of the nod. James Harden didn't make the team, despite averaging 25 points, 8.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Rockets play-by-play analyst Ryan Hollins stated Sengun's case, explaining that those who don't agree with the selection likely don't watch him on a nightly basis.

"Don't see him night in and night out. He gets double-teamed by every team in the entire Association. And when he's not double-teamed, he goes to work.

He plays well.

As any player, Alperen has had his ups and downs. But he's one of the elite big men in the game. One of the best players in the game."

Hollins continued, noting the difficulty of making multiple All-Star teams.

"I can't tell you how hard it is to be an All-Star consecutively. So hats off to Alperen Sengun.

His skills are gonna be on display for the second time around in the All-Star game."















