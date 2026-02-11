‘Struggling’ Rockets Take Noticeable Drop in NBC Sports’ Power Rankings

The Houston Rockets are currently the fourth-best team in the Western Conference, with a 32-19 record. The Rockets also rank fifth in both offensive rating and defensive rating, which would be a surprise, if you’ve watched them this season.

Their offensive numbers are boosted by their offensive rebounds and second-chance scoring opportunities.

They rank in the bottom ten in clutch scoring.

And bottom ten in passes per game.

But help isn’t on the way. The trade deadline already came and went.

Houston’s brass decided to stand pat, as they found themselves devoid of the necessary ingredients to add more talent. For starters, they were $1.2 million under the first apron and the only players they could realistically afford to part with were Dorian Finney-Smith and Steven Adams – both of which are aging veterans with multiple years left on their contracts.

Which isn’t a good combination.

They’re also both injured, although in the case of Finney-Smith, he’s at least working his way back to full speed and full strength. Adams is out for the year.

Rockets Drop in NBC Sports' Latest Power Rankings

Kurt Helin of NBC Sports dropped the Rockets in his latest power rankings to seventh-best, and referenced Rockets GM Rafael Stone's inactivity at the trade deadline.

"Houston stood pat at the deadline, which was mildly surprising given that they are without Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams for the rest of the season and its offense has been struggling for a while now (26th in the NBA over the last 15 games). Houston is going to ride this core into the playoffs and see what they have. Sometimes it’s about catching opponents at the right time, like Houston beating OKC last week (without SGA or J-Dub) or now getting the shorthanded Clippers for two games this week."

Just last week, Helin had the Rockets as the NBA's fourth-best team.

Back-to-back losses against the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets can definitely change the calculus.

Especially when applying the context of Boston playing without Jaylen Brown and/or Jayson Tatum all year, yet still made light work out of the Rockets, cruising to a 114-93 win. The Rockets also barely mucked out a victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Beating the Oklahoma City Thunder was a big victory, regardless of who didn’t play for the Thunder. Houston needs to start stacking wins, for seeding purposes. Tuesday night's victory over the LA Clippers helps there.