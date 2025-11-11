The Houston Rockets Have Used the Free Throw Line to Win Games to Start the Season

The Houston Rockets have done many things well to begin the season. They are in the top five in scoring, ranking third in points per game after being in the middle of the pack the previous season. They rank in the top five in offensive rating, and probably most surprisingly they are the number one 3-point shooting team in the NBA.

The Rockets, as they have been the last two seasons, are one of the best rebounding teams in the league through nine games, trailing only the Indiana Pacers by 0.3 rebounds per game. The Rockets have won six of their last seven games and are building chemistry as the young season goes along.

Another area where the Rockets have made huge strides so far this season is from the free-throw line. The Rockets have used their ability to crash the offensive boards and their physical play under the basket to help them get to the free-throw line often this season, so much so that the Rockets rank third in free-throw attempts per game at 29.3.

The Houston Rockets have used the free throw line as a weapon this season

Alperen Sengun leads the Rockets in free throw attempts. Sengun is averaging a career high 7.8 attempts per game as teams have decided that fouling Sengun is better than giving up an easy basket in the paint.

It isn't just attempts per game where the Rockets are excelling; it is also on the other end of the court. The Rockets rank in the top five in fouls committed per game and, of course, opposing teams' attempts. That is remarkable, considering the Rockets are one of the most aggressive defensive teams in the NBA ever since Ime Udoka took over the franchise in 2023.

Part of it has to do with the Rockets playing zone more than any team in the NBA. Another reason is the Rockets' staying disciplined on defense, avoiding being out of position and taking unnecessary risks. Some may think it is because their defense has slipped this season, but that isn't the case, as the Rockets are still top ten in defensive rating.

The Rockets also are making more free throws than last season. The Rockets ranked last in free throw shooting the previous season and are 16th this season which is a major improvement. They are also the only team in the top five in both lowest opponent free throw attempts per game and free throw attempts per game. That has played a big part in the Rockets winning six out of their last seven games and could continue to be a weapon throughout the season.