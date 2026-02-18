The Rockets Must Start Their Post All-Star Stretch Strong

The Houston Rockets have work to do once play resumes if they wish to reclaim their spot as one of the league's elite teams. With some of the issues and the weaknesses they've displayed throughout the season, it seems difficult to imagine this team winning multiple rounds against some of the top teams in the NBA. Their start after the All-Star Break is crucial for giving themselves a chance at reaching higher in the standings.

The Rockets are leaving the break with the No. 4 seed in the West, giving themselves a legitimate chance at home-court advantage in at least the first round. However, their play hasn't been reflective of a team that can beat another contender late in the postseason.

Houston has a stretch of games to attempt a climb back into elite status. The team starts with an East Coast trip to face the Charlotte Hornets for a rematch and then to take on the New York Knicks for the first time this season.

The Rockets then take on a stretch of winnable Western Conference Games before another East trip for three games against teams who likely have no chance of contending this season.

Houston's schedule gets a little more difficult after that stretch, taking on several Western Conference postseason contenders in the weeks following. Houston has a chance to improve its performance, but it needs elevated play from a few individuals than what it was getting prior to the All-Star Break.

Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun are the main players needing to elevate to give the Rockets a chance at truly doing some damage in the late part of the season and the playoffs.

Sengun's efficiency has gone down significantly, and Thompson's ability to be aggressive has been taken away by opposing defenses placing an athletic big man on him to roam and guard the paint against the entire team.

This has put extra pressure on Kevin Durant to make tough looks in the mid range, and forces players like Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., and Reed Sheppard to take more three-pointers to try to keep the team scoring.

If Thompson and Sengun can elevate their play, they would create space for their teammates to gain advantages whether they are outside or cutting to the paint.

The Rockets must start out strong against a stretch of winnable games, and potentially go on a winning streak. Every win counts in terms of seeding, and the Rockets could be in the thick of a high seed this season if they can set the tone correctly coming out of the break.