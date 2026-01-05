The Rockets Are Still In Play For Best In The West

The Houston Rockets have had their moments of struggle throughout the season. They've had a tendency to play some inconsistent ball against weaker teams, and they have struggled to finish wins against top teams despite quality performances.

However, the Rockets could still be in the mix to become the best team in the Western Conference, especially as some other teams have shown their weaknesses throughout the season.

The four teams above Houston in the standings all have some sort of fatal flaw that could give the Rockets an opportunity to rise above them in the standings. The most complete team is the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team that has dropped five of their last 11 games after starting the season at a historic pace.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still the MVP favorite, but the Thunder haven't seemed as inevitable as they did earlier this season. Even their historic championship run last season required them to battle through two seven-game series to earn the honor. The Thunder are talented enough to defend their title, but they no longer have the invincibility factor that former dynasties have had throughout league history.

The San Antonio Spurs have a legitimate argument to be the next team up in regards to the best team in the West.

The Spurs have a genuine superstar in Victor Wembanyama, a certified closer in De'Aaron Fox, and a roster of young players that have complementary skill sets. They've quietly been one of the best teams in the West, and they have the construction to do damage in the postseason. Their main concern is the health of their stars, coming up with creative ways to keep their players healthy. It will be integral to their playoff success to have all of their cast available.

The Los Angeles Lakers just don't have the necessary perimeter defense to truly stay ahead of the top teams in the West. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have had All-Star caliber seasons, and the offense is the least of the Lakers' worries. However, the rest of the West has elite defense, which will be vital in the latter parts of the season.

The loss of Nikola Jokic for a few weeks may drop the Denver Nuggets a few spaces in the standings. While they could still be in line to be the best team in the West when he returns, their record may not reflect that.

The Rockets have their own flaws to address and correct that could prevent them from reaching that caliber. However, they may not be so far behind the teams ahead of them in the standings.