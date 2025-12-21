The Rockets Can't Rely On Just One Player To Win

The Houston Rockets are looking to bounce back after a meltdown defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans, setting up a difficult test against the Denver Nuggets. Unlike the Nuggets, the Rockets don't have an MVP caliber player they can pass the ball to and find an efficient offensive play in any situation.

The Rockets have a former MVP and a few aspiring stars, but they don't depend on just one single player to win games. The entire team must contribute to the team's success if the Rockets hope to make noise in the Western Conference.

The issue with not having a top MVP candidate is going against other teams that do have the services of that caliber of player.

The Rockets have been scoring by committee, leaning heavily on Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun in the clutch, but mostly finding their points throughout the rest of the team during most of the game. This philosophy works when players like Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Reed Sheppard are contributing at a high level, but there are few options when the Rockets need someone to simply take over games.

Durant is the most equipped to do so, but his own personal philosophy has been made clear: he wants to be part of the team's success, and a complementary part of their offense.

He no longer desires to be the sole offensive option for a team with championship aspirations. Realistically, the teams with the best chances have several players on the team that can impact the game with their unique skill set. Not only do these teams have MVP caliber players, but they surround those players with high-quality role players who enhance their stars.

Without the high-end talent of those teams, the Rockets depend more on the production of players like Steven Adams and Josh Okogie. Both contribute greatly to the team's success, but Houston's dependence on their production to compete against the best teams is not something other top teams share.

Teams like the Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder have won games with one or more integral role players or even stars missing from the floor. Even against top teams, these teams are able to lean on their best player to carry the team over stretches.

The Rockets don't have that element to the same capacity as some of the other top teams in the Western Conference, so it's important Houston gets quality production across the roster.