The Rockets Have A Chance To Hold On To The No. 3 Seed

Despite all of the conversation surrounding the Houston Rockets' futility in moments this season, they are standing in one of the top seeds in the Western Conference and have a top five record league-wide. Several elements have contributed to the Rockets holding such a high position in the standings, and these elements will have to continue if the Rockets hope to hold on to the No. 3 spot through the end of the season.

Their play is one of the main factors behind their claim to the No. 3 seed.

Kevin Durant has been the team's best trade acquisition of the 2020s, still playing at a Hall-of-Fame level as a clear No. 1 option for the Rockets. He has been supported by the combination of Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Reed Sheppard recently, with Amen Thompson having somewhat of a tough stretch in the past few games.

When even just a few players step up and support Durant offensively, it seems the Rockets are a difficult team to beat, even against elite teams.

Much of the negative conversation around the Rockets occurs when Durant isn't receiving that support and is forced to take an extended on-ball role out of neccessity. Sheppard relieves some of the on-ball duties in games, but he's only recently been trusted to close games out in the clutch.

Houston's play still needs to grow on both sides of the ball before the season is up. The Rockets are playing well, but would need several breaks to go their way to truly contend for a championship or win multiple rounds in this years playoffs.

The amount of talent across the West makes it a difficult prospect to even make a Western Conference Finals this year.

Part of the reason why the Rockets could finish as a top-three seed is because of the slip ups of several other Western Conference teams.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a collection of elite talent proven to get hot in the postseason, but the team itself hasn't proven that its constructed well enough to give its elite players a chance.

The Denver Nuggets have struggled in recent weeks, as teams have found some weaknesses defensively to exploit, along with recurring injury issues that have plagued them all season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are an enigma, playing elite against elite teams for the most part, while giving up more than a few letdown losses in winnable games.

These trends may not continue for these teams, and any of these teams are just a hot streak away from taking Houston's spot in the standings.

However, if the Rockets continue to trend their play upwards and take advantage of some slip ups from their direct competition, they may just finish the season as third-best in the West.