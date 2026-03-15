The Rockets Have An Uphill Battle Against The Lakers

The Houston Rockets have a chance to make shockwaves in the standings after a two game home stand against the Los Angeles Lakers, a team actively competing with the Rockets for postseason positioning. Houston is set for atough matchup, but the Rockets have a chance to do some damage against the Lakers despite their recent hot streak.

The Lakers will be coming into Houston off a big win against the Denver Nuggets that sent the 2023 champions to the sixth seed. Late game heroics by Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves carried the team late, and the recent return of LeBron James has bolstered the Lakers' lineup and confidence.

The Rockets coming in after a dog fight against the New Orleans Pelicans; one that required a big time shot by Kevin Durant to finish the job. Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard played big roles in that game as well, and Durant wouldn't have had the opportunity to hit the game-winning shot without Jabari Smith Jr.'s three-pointer directly preceding Durant's chance.

All of these players will have to be at a high level as the Lakers provide unique challenges for defenses. The Rockets may have the personnel to match up against the Lakers' strengths, but it's a much more difficult task in practice.

The Rockets don't necessarily have to worry about off ball movement against the Lakers, which arguably is Houston's biggest weakness defensively.

The biggest off-ball movers are Reaves and the Lakers' big men. For the most part, Los Angeles allows their star players to play in isolation and break down defenses with their elite handles and decision making.

Doncic, Reaves, and James create a combination of deadly perimeter play. While the Rockets boast a few strong perimeter defenders like Thompson, Tari Eason, and Josh Okogie, the Lakers have players who can remain effective even against top tier defense.

The key for the Rockets will be to maintain their offensive pressure throughout the game. The Rockets can't allow the Lakers to blitz their ball handlers without and succumbing to pressure.

To keep their pressure, they'll have to find ways to keep Durant engaged throughout the game, allowing him to get his normal brand of efficient shots. He takes and makes a large number of difficult mid range shots, but it's normal brand of offense for the Lakers' Doncic as well.

If the Rockets win against the Lakers, they'll shake up the standings that currently have the Lakers in the No. 3 seed. Either Los Angeles will bolster its advantage in that spot, or the Rockets may have the chance to retake it and send the Lakers back towards the middle of the pack.