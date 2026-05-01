What Do The Rockets Have Left For Game 6?

The Houston Rockets have earned themselves a chance to play at home in an opportunity to extend the series to a Game 7. Game 6 won't be an easy road by any means, as the Rockets have experienced some devastating postseason losses at home to close out series.

If the Rockets want to avoid their fate from last season's playoffs, the 2018 Playoffs, and the 2019 Playoffs, they'll need another quality performance defensively and continue moving the ball offensively.

Houston's starters have been one of the main reasons the Rockets have had the advantage over the Lakers in the past few games. Amen Thompson's defense on Luke Kennard, and then later against Austin Reaves, have been a major key behind the improved defense.

Jabari Smith Jr. has done a quality job on Marcus Smart, and Tari Eason has defended LeBron James decently despite his ability to get to the rim consistently.

The Rockets have used a lot of effort to guard the rest of the team and not allow James to playmake for his teammates. The Lakers' role players haven't been able to get shots as open as they took in the first three games. Rui Hachimura, Kennard, and Smart have been elite shotmakers in this series, but the games have been in Houston's favor when those players aren't hitting shots at an elite rate.

It was reasonable to expect some regression to the mean with the Lakers' shooters, but their ability to make shots could return at any moment if the Rockets have a lapse in their defense.

The Rockets should have plenty of energy to at least keep up their physical advantage over the Lakers. The basketball intelligence advantage has been with the Lakers throughout most of the series, but the Rockets have began catching up with Los Angeles with their mental fortitude and understanding of their gameplan.

All of this has been done without the simple offense created by Kevin Durant. His ability to create shots in isolation and knock down difficult shots is generally one of their main weapons offensively. However, without him, they've depended much more on an equal opportunity model, similar to how they played last season. Reed Sheppard has also gotten some opportunities offensively in their most recent games which has helped stretch the floor and maintain pressure on the Lakers' defense.

The Rockets should have plenty left to try to hold on to a victory at home, and have a chance to extend this series to a historic Game 7.