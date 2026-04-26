Rockets vs. Lakers: Two Things to Watch in Game 4

The Houston Rockets' season is on the brink of completion with the Los Angeles Lakers up 3-0 in the first round of the NBA playoffs. 2025-26 was supposed to be the season in which the Rockets arrived. After going 52-30 with the young core last year, the acquisition of Kevin Durant was going to do wonders, until a combination of injuries and instability struck.

Fast forward to now, and after another 52-30 season, the Rockets have struggled to create any sort of offense and close games, on the verge of being swept by a Lakers squad without Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves.

LeBron James, Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard have been killing Houston all series long, most recently mounting a comeback in the final seconds of Game 3 to force overtime. Meanwhile, Durant has only appeared in Game 2, questionable for tonight's Game 4.

This could be the final game of the Rockets' season, but it could also be the ultimate motivator to keep their season alive. Here are two things to watch tonight:

Turnovers

Both teams were extremely sloppy in Game 3, combining for 36 turnovers. In this series, Houston is surprisingly winning the battle, averaging 15 to Los Angeles' 18.7. The Rockets' giveaways have been an issue all season long without Fred VanVleet, while the absence of Dončić running the point has definitely taken a toll on the Lakers' offense.

Whether or not Durant is on the floor tonight, Houston will have to pressure Los Angeles and force turnovers, but nothing is working on offense. In Game 3, the trio of Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. was very productive (combined 83 points), but sloppiness caused two straight giveaways that forced overtime. Ball security has to be an emphasis on both sides.

Perimeter Shooting

Three-point shooting is just as much of a weakness for Houston as turnovers. The team is posting 40-29-73 splits this series, ranking 15th of 16 teams in three-point percentage.

Reed Sheppard's cold streak has been a big reason why the Rockets can't convert from beyond the arc. The 21-year-old was the key to unlocking their potential with or without Durant, but he's shooting 27% from the field and 30% from three-point range through these games.

Meanwhile, the Lakers, despite their average margin of victory being 6.7 points, have stepped up across the board, missing a combined 56.8 points per game between Dončić and Reaves. Los Angeles is posting 51-46-73 shooting splits these playoffs.