The Rockets Must Use The Rest Of The Season To Adjust For The Playoffs

The Houston Rockets are back to playing key games against top competitors in the Western Conference. They are surrounded by teams with similar records and similar levels of limitation. Due to the West's inconsistent play from the No. 3 seed to the No. 7 seed, the standings have shifted and changed several times over the last several weeks, and they will likely continue to fluctuate.

The Rockets can't afford to standings watch and try to aim for a particular matchup. The best way to ensure a favorable matchup is by staying focused on the task at hand on a game-by-game basis.

Houston has already dropped some winnable games that made an extreme impact on the standings. The team will be looking to get revenge for one of those games in the next stretch as the Rockets play the Miami Heat after losing a lead in a defeat a few weeks ago.

The results of the Rockets' games against the Los Angeles Lakers could be important for tie-breakers and the current state of the standings, but either team could lose both and still end up a higher seed depending on how the rest of the season goes.

While the postseason is on an imminent approach, there is still time for the Rockets to figure some things out and try to maximize some of their players.

It starts with recognizing some things that they will have to finally get used to not having.

At this point, it's not likely that Dorian Finney-Smith can become a plus role player by the playoffs. He doesn't contribute much on offense, and the team has players who can contribute the same or better on defense. His minutes may be better suited for players who provide more on offense like Reed Sheppard or Jabari Smith Jr.

The team must also get used to how hard it is to get the ball to Kevin Durant against good defenses. Amen Thompson has done an admirable job learning the point guard position, but no one has been able to get Durant the ball at a high rate when team's play deny-ball defense. Houston may have to be creative to get the ball in its best scorer's hands.

Another element Houston must focus on is getting production from Alperen Şengün.

Şengün hasn't had his same level of efficiency this season, a concerning trend after last year's struggles. If he can return to the level of play he began the season with, the Rockets will be in a much better position moving forward.

The realistic outcome is that the Rockets may have to lean more on their outside shots and hope they can get enough shooting from Durant, Sheppard, Smith Jr., and Tari Eason to win a series. The Rockets have the rest of the season to try to pinpoint their victory formula before the postseason begins.