The Rockets' Performance In Close Games Will Be Key

The Houston Rockets came back from the break in a big way, winning a close game against a rising Charlotte Hornets that pushed Houston to the limit even with key players missing. The Rockets went back to old reliable, giving the ball to Kevin Durant in the clutch and allowing one of the best isolation players in the league go to work one-on-one.

Houston hopes the team can find a recipe for success in the clutch centered around Durant. While he's the team's best option in the waning moments, the Rockets need clutch performances across the roster to compete in the late parts of the season.

While Durant handled the offensive responsibilities in the clutch against the Hornets, the rest of the team was tasked with rebounding and defense.

These were a few elements that weren't as sharp as they needed to be in the fourth quarter or in the game's final moments. The Rockets conceded an offensive rebound that directly led to a Kon Knueppel three-pointer that drew the game closer than it needed to be.

Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Tari Eason did not have great games offensively as none of these players scored the ball efficiently. However, they did play some strong defense, picking up three steals each with Sengun and Thompson also picking up a block apiece.

Durant clearly had the best game for the Rockets, but Jabari Smith Jr. was the clear No. 2 for the team against the Hornets.

He shot efficiently from the field and from deep range, and he didn't turn the ball over once. He rebounded at a high rate and game the starting lineup a boost with his scoring.

The bench squad also gave the team a scoring boost with the performance of Reed Sheppard. While he didn't shoot efficiently, he added 13 points off the bench to place pressure on Charlotte's bench to perform. He also finished with two blocks and a steal as he gave improved effort on the defensive end.

All of these factors contributed to Houston's performance in the clutch, setting up the final five minutes to allow Durant to take over late. Sengun and Sheppard performed well in the fourth, giving the Rockets a chance to close the game out when it mattered.

The key for the Rockets this season will be finding a formula that allows them to create a position where Durant can take over games late when the game matters most. Against elite teams with tough perimeter defense, the prospect of giving the ball to Durant and living with the result may have varied results. For right now, it gives Houston its best chance to win in late-game situations moving forward.