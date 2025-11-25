Monday was supposed to be an important game for the Houston Rockets, especially on the side of Kevin Durant. Tonight's matchup would have been the first face-off of the superstar forward against the Phoenix Suns, the team he played the previous two-plus seasons, which were filled with ups and downs.

But upon the recent announcement of Durant's inactivity due to personal reasons, the hype on both sides has to be moved to next month. And for this time around, it was the Rockets who emerged victorious, clinching a 114-92 victory.

It was a much-needed bounce-back victory for Houston in order to return to the win column after a tough NBA Cup loss against the Denver Nuggets last Friday.

After taking a nine-point margin at halftime, the Rockets expanded their lead to double digits in the second half by leading as many as 23. Since then, they haven't turned themselves back to ace the first part of their four-game road trip across the West Coast.

Here are the key takeaways of the Rockets' winning performance over the Suns.

1. Amen Thompson Leads Houston With A Spectacular Offensive Performance

Without Durant, the Rockets simply needed someone who could temporarily carry the team's scoring load in facing the Suns.

As such, it was the night of Amen Thompson. The Rockets sensation was superb offensively, finishing with a team-high 28 points (10-of-16 shooting), along with eight assists and seven boards across 36 minutes. He presented plenty of highlight-reel plays in Phoenix, which included this jaw-dropping acrobatic layup.

Thompson's talent is off the charts, and tonight's game definitely demonstrates how special he is.

2. Aaron Holiday With A Huge Performance Off The Bench

Against the Suns, Aaron Holiday critically stepped up again for the Rockets off the bench.

The Houston guard was impressive off the bench, as his 22-point performance helped the team win against Phoenix. He was on-target from beyond the arc with six triples and registered two assists, two rebounds and two steals in 26 productive minutes.

As Reed Sheppard struggled in his first regular season start, Holiday's play in leading the second unit was vital for the Rockets' 11th win.

3. Rockets Spoil Dillon Brooks' Revenge Game

Nov 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) against the Houston Rockets in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It has to be noted that this date has been encircled among Rockets fans as well, simply because of the team's first-ever meeting with both Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks.

Unfortunately, Green was out due to hamstring issues and wasn't able to play against the team that chose him as the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 Draft. Nevertheless, Brooks played very well against the Rockets, producing 18 points and five assists on a losing effort for the Suns.

Before and after the game, Brooks and Green shared some moments with several Rockets players and staff. Even though they are no longer part of the team anymore, upon their trade departure from the past offseason, their time in Houston will always be memorable.